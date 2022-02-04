CHS Knowledge Bowl teams mark 4th, 6th and 20th at recent meet

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School's Knowledge Bowl teams joined different towns from the region and competed against 35 teams to take 4th place, 6th place and 20th place.

"It (today) was a hard competition at Knowledge Bowl because we had a bunch of different towns join us that typically compete in Crookston or Bemidji," explained Coach Katelyn Stegman. "Out of 35 teams, Crookston White scored 4th, Crookston Gold scored 6th, and Crookston Blue scored 20th."