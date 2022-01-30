School District Long Range Planning discusses proposed athletic complex

Crookston Public Schools' Long Range Planning Committee met January 26 to discuss building planning and financial status, and the upcoming August 9 referendum on the proposed Pirate athletic complex at Crookston High School was at the heart of the conversation. A timeline of public meetings, election notices, and the various methods of relaying information about the project were talked through plus the committee advised Superintendent Jeremy Olson to offer a "shameless plug" whenever he published articles in the newspaper or was on the radio.

Sharing the benefits of the project and telling the public why the district wants to do it is what Olson says part of the process will be, plus providing good rationale and getting people to understand the district is trying to be as smart with taxpayer money as possible.

The ongoing question of "Why can't the district purchase or continue leasing the field at University of Minnesota Crookston?" will be a focus for information shared by Olson as he told the committee he reached out again recently to see if there were any options there and the University system has no intention of selling. A lease option would still be available, but there is no maintenance or renovations planned for the grass field and track and the district would not have access to state dollars or Ag credits if they maintained or renovated the leased field and track themselves.

Crookston High School has not been able to host a track meet or sections track meet for years because of the poor condition of the track at Ed Widseth Field on the UMN Crookston campus. School Board chair Frank Fee, who is also on the district's long range planning committee, said if the referendum is approved another benefit would be that the student-athletes and coaches would not have to travel for what should be home track meets.

The proposed athletic complex at CHS would have a new 8-lane track, artificial turf field that could be used for multiple sports and activities, press box, seating for 750+ fans, concessions and bathrooms. When discussing turf versus grass field, the committee talked about the safety of a turf field in the spring and after it rains vs a muddy grass field plus the multi-purpose use of the turf which could be used for gym class in the spring or fall. Fee added that not many places building a new facility keep the field as grass.

The school district will have information about the August referendum and the proposed athletic complex on their website, in the newspaper, on the radio, on flyers, on social media and on TV screens at the high school plus they'll be hosting public meetings. The district will also include a tax impact calculator on its website for residents to get the most accurate projection of impact on their households. Olson added that the district having their own athletic complex is a "much better option for taxpayers down the road" and he intends to share the reasons why as much as possible.