School Board hears from World's Best Workforce committee

World's Best Workforce (WBWF) was developed in 2013 as a Minnesota statute to ensure that school districts (and charter schools) enhance student achievement through teaching and learning supports, and Crookston's committee recently gave a report to the School Board. Dave Davidson, longtime teacher and current School Board member, is the chair of the committee and said they had a great meeting. He was directed to bring recommendations to the board such as addressing truancy issues, student's mental health, student credit recovery, finding additional substitute teachers or hiring a full-time sub, and hiring more counselors.

Truancy: Davidson told the board "we can't teach kids that aren't here" and mentioned that the district should try to develop better relationships with social services. Assistant Principal Matt Torgerson said later that there's a difference between truancy and "educational neglect", and the younger ages' truancy carries "a little more weight." Torgerson mentioned they had an upcoming meeting with Polk County to try to create a system that's best for the districts in the county, but also brought up one case study that took five to six months to get any traction on a student that hadn't shown up for school. He added that he could have filed a case for 40 students with truancy issues in October, but only filed five cases and those five had exhausted resources.

Mental Health: Davidson said that COVID has had a huge influence on students and staff, and people are tired of hearing "we're almost back to normal." Another observation he shared was that student self control seemed to be at a "historic low." Davidson added that "no academic gains can be made until our students' mental health and emotional needs have been met." It was suggested by the WBWF committee that a counselor be added at Highland Elementary and to add more counselors at the high school.

Credit Recovery: Davidson reported that the WBWF committee felt that credit recovery needs to be addressed at the middle school and high school levels, and to have the program reevaluated. "It's a scary thing when you have a senior that has two credits and hopes to graduate." CHS Principal Nicki Martinez told the board students need 24 credits to graduate.

WBWF goals include (1) All children are ready for school, (2) All third-graders can read at grade level, (3) All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, (4) All students are ready for career and college, and (5) All students graduate from high school. School boards that govern districts are required to develop comprehensive, long-term strategic plans that address the goals.