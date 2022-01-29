June Shaver estate grants $119K to multiple organizations

Times Report
Crookston Times

The June Shaver estate made another round of grants to Crookston area organizations in 2022. Dave Aamoth from Edward Jones and Shaver's representative Annette Hegg announced a total of $119,000 in donations would be given out to eight organizations. Organizations who received the 2022 grants included:

• Crookston High School Drama Club - $4,879

• Crookston High School Healthcare Scholarships - $16,303

• Crookston Pirate Fine Arts Booster - $16,303

• Crookston High School Pirate Athletic Boosters - $16,303

• Crookston Care and Share Inc. - $16,303

• Crookston Civic Music League - $16,303

• Crookston Community Theatre - $16,303

• Riverview Healthcare Foundation Inc. - $16,303

Pictured on the top row, left to right: Bryn Seay (Edward Jones), Dave Aamoth (Edward Jones), Brian Halos (Crookston Care & Share), Annette Hegg (Executor of the Estate), Alvern Wentzel (Crookston Civic Music League), Elaine Metzger (Pirate Fine Arts Booster), Sandy Perkins (Crookston Community Theatre), Randy Schoenborn (RiverView Foundation). Bottom row, left to right: Sophie Lien (Edward Jones), Elizabeth Rowan (Crookston Care & Share), Greg Garmen (Crookston Pirate Athletic Boosters), Beth Carlson (Crookston High School Drama), Steve Krueger (Crookston Community Theatre.)