Highland School displays new Pirate decals on the office windows

Highland Elementary School has a new way to show their "Pirate Pride" and maintain a little privacy in their office all thanks to Pirate decals installed along the office windows. The decals were approved by the Crookston School Board in November 2021 and "spice up" the main commons area. School Board member Mike Theis told the board in November he liked the aspect of privacy for students who are in the office as the open windows before allowed others to see right inside. Highland Principal Chris Trostad told the board in November that the decals were just another way to "brand" the school as Pirate country.