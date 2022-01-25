Mother pleads with School Board to allow online learning for her kids

During the open forum portion of the Crookston School Board meeting this week, a mother of three pleaded with the board to allow online learning for her children for the remainder of the school year after detailing racist comments from other students and ignored issues at the high school. The mother, Mildred, described herself as a person of color and said her kids do not feel safe at CHS.

Mildred stated that students at the high school would use racial slurs around her children like the "n" word, call Hispanic students "beans", and teachers would ignore the behavior and not report it to upper staff. She added that she would report the issues every time she heard about them and would be told things like the reason students were acting out was that they were "trying to fit in" and the reason the teachers didn't report anything is that they "didn't see/hear anything."

Mildred told the board her daughter is a sophomore at the high school and doesn't feel safe, and she doesn't know what to do. She said she told her daughter "not to fight or cause any trouble or you will be labeled as an 'angry black woman'."

"There should be more done to the students besides being suspended," Mildred suggested. "When they come back to school they're worse than they were when they left. I find it very ridiculous."

Board chair Frank Fee asked Mildred if she had spoken to Superintendent Jeremy Olson about the issues (Dr. Olson was absent from this week's meeting due to a funeral) and she confirmed she had. Fee then said he's never heard of those specific concerns before and he will expect action to be taken by Olson. Board member Dave Davidson added later that it was not acceptable and not okay. Board member Tim Dufault commended Mildred during his report at the end of the meeting for her having the courage to come to the board.

"All I'm trying to do is protect my children," Mildred said during the open forum. "The teachers sitting in these classes and not hearing anything, the "n" word and kids saying people should be hung, there should be consequences about the teachers not doing anything; there should be more than suspensions."

Mildred told the board that when the subject of online learning came up in previous conversations that staff were worried about student's grades, but she said she can't fix their grades but she can't fix what happens to them mentally if they remain in the current school environment.