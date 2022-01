Crookston High School Pirate Happenings Jan. 24-29

Times Report

Crookston Times

Monday, January 24

7/8 Girls Basketball vs. Bagley – 4:30/5:30 p.m. @ HES

Girls Hockey @ Detroit Lakes – 7:00 p.m. Varsity Only

Public Performance of One Act Play “Brian the Comet” – 7:30 p.m., Auditorium

Tuesday, January 25

7/8 Boys Basketball @ GF Schroeder – 4:00/5:00 p.m.

Girls Basketball @ Ada-Borup – 6:00/6:00/7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey vs. Kittson County Central – 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey @ Bemidji – 5:30/7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball vs. Barnesville – 6:00/6:00/7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

Knowledge Bowl @ TRF – 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, January 27

7/8 Girls Basketball vs. GF Schroeder - 4:00/5:00 p.m.

Girls Hockey vs. Fergus Falls – 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball vs. Fisher – 6:00/7:30 p.m.

Dance @ Bemidji – 6:00 p.m.

One Act Play Contest @ CHS Auditorium – 4:00 p.m.

Baked Potato Bar Fundraiser for Prom – 4:30-8:00 p.m. Commons

Friday, January 28

7/8 Boys Basketball vs. GF South – 4:00/5:00 p.m. @ HES

7/8 Girls Basketball @ GF South – 4:00/5:00 p.m.

Boys Hockey vs. Hibbing 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey @ EGF – 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling Tri vs. Detroit Lakes, Wes Central Area – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 29

Speech @ Fergus Falls – 8:00 a.m.

Boys Hockey vs. Park Rapids – 12:00/2:00 p.m.

C Girls Basketball Tournament @ CHS – 10 a.m.

Looking Ahead

February 1 - Jostens meet with 10th grade on class rings – 11:30 a.m., Auditorium

February 9 - 2W Day - Early Dismissal/RE

February 13-19 Snow Fest Week

February 21 - No School - President's Day

February 23 Early Dismissal – Parent/Teacher Conferences 1:00-7:30 p.m.

February 24 Early Dismissal – Parent/Teacher Conferences 1:00-7:30 p.m.

February 25 NO SCHOOL