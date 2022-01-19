Short duration soft lock down called at CHS after behavior incident

Times Report

Crookston Times

Superintendent Jeremy Olson informed local media of a short duration soft lock down at Crookston High School the morning of January 19 after a behavior incident. Olson said in order to be respectful to students and staff as they managed the incident they called for the soft lock down.

"This was not a safety issue and was initiated to protect student integrity," he added. "There was a police presence as a precaution. The situation was handled quickly and normal operations were resumed."