Sundquist 2022 District Spelling Bee champ

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School eighth grader Tristan Sundquist recently won the 2022 District Spelling Bee held at Highland Elementary after spelling "invigorating" correctly to best the other students. Sundquist also won the District Bee and Regional Bee in 2020 as a sixth grader. He will move on to regions next month.

Students that participated in the 2022 District Spelling Bee included fifth graders Lyla Oman, Brynna Kopecky, Eva Tate and Marshall Hanson, sixth graders Christopher Goodrich, Nora Groven and Elijah Hensrud, seventh graders Gunnar Stewart and Colton Osborn, and eighth graders Tristan Sundquist, Lucas Smith, Emma LaPlante and ZiZi Sam.

The pronouncer was CHS principal Nicki Martinez and judges were Ray Dusek, Sara Geist and Erica Uttermark.