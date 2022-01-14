CHS Knowledge Bowl back at it with first in-person meet in two years

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl team had their first in-person meet in almost two years and were anxious to compete. They ended with 7th, 12th, and 13th place out of 31 teams.

"After a whole last season of being completely online, the mundane sitting at a computer, and the silence of sitting in rooms alone, today, even getting on a bus was fun!" said coach Katelyn Stegman. "It was a fun day with good competition, and a great start to the season."