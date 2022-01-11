French, Osborn Crookston High School Triple 'A' award winners

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School seniors George French and Emma Osborn were recently named Minnesota State High School League's 2022 Triple 'A' Award recipients. The purpose of the Triple ‘A’ award is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts.

Triple A Award recipients at CHS must be a senior in high school, must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the date of the nomination, must be a participant in at least one League-sponsored fine arts and/or athletic activity and must comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

George French, whose parents are George & Rae French, has a 3.7 GPA and is involved in band, orchestra, one-act play, speech, soccer, football, golf and tennis. His college plans include attending the University of North Dakota.

Emma Osborn, whose parents are Doug & Jessica Osborn, has a 3.8 GPA and is involved in orchestra, tennis, basketball, track and field and softball. Her college plans include pursuing a degree in Pre-Veterinary Sciences at Minnesota State University Moorhead.