Crookston American Legion Auxiliary to sponsor two for 75th Annual Girls State

Crookston American Legion Auxiliary

Submitted

The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 75th Annual Minnesota Girls State Session from June 12-18, 2022 at Bethel College. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All fees are paid, no cost to participants.

If you are interested or would like more information please contact the Crookston High School Guidance office or the American Legion Girls State Chairperson Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or email margeekeller@hotmail.com. The deadline to apply is March 10, 2022.