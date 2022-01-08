Libraries offering Winter Reading Challenge through Feb. 28

Times Report

Crookston Times

Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) is welcoming 2022 by bringing back Book Blizzard, a reading contest that challenges adults to keep their reading resolutions.

To enter the contest, simply read or listen to four books – you can enter as many times as you wish. To participate, visit a library near you to pick up a reading log or participate virtually using the Beanstack website or mobile app. You can register for the virtual version of the contest by visiting the website or by downloading the mobile app for your Android or Apple device.

Book Blizzard is available now through February 28, 2022.

LARL’s branch libraries are located in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL’s LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.