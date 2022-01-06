American Legion Auxiliary scholarship applications now available at CHS

American Legion Auxiliary

Submitted

The following American Legion Auxiliary scholarship applications are now available at the Crookston High School Guidance Office or through Margee Keller who is the local Scholarship Chairperson. Area school students are eligible also. Open scholarships include:

• Local Auxiliary Scholarship

• Dept of MN Scholarship

• Scholarship for Non-Traditional Student

• Children of Warriors National President Scholarship

• Spirit of Youth Scholarship for Juniors

All scholarships are due by March 1st so the Auxiliary can obtain the necessary local signatures needed to meet the deadlines for department and national.

These scholarships are being offered by the national, state and local level of the Crookston American Legion Auxiliary. Should you have any questions, please contact Margee Keller at 218-349-4566 or margeekeller@hotmail.com.