Crookston Community Ed and ECFE classes winter to spring session

Crookston Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) announces their winter-spring session of classes for children and parents starting January 10 and going through May 20, 2022. ECFE is designed to include children and their parents in activities that strengthen parenting skills, encourage children in caring ways and will bring parents and children together for a variety of shared experiences.

Registration for classes are ongoing and classes are filled on a first come first serve basis. Some fees apply, but there are free classes and events available throughout the session. Classes are held at Washington Elementary School or at specified locations. Contact the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078 for more information and to register for classes. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Upcoming classes and events include:

Weekly classes: Mixed Age Magic (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is $30) on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Music in Me featuring Kindermusik (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is $30) on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Monthly classes: Pop In and Play (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is FREE) on Saturdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. January 15, February 26, March 19 and April 23. Unplug and Play (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is FREE) with times TBD on January 17, February 7 and 21, March 7 and April 4 at Washington and May 2 at Schuster Park and May 16 at Ray Ecklund Complex.

Special Focus classes: The second Monday of each month March-May from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with March's class "Baby and Me" (ages birth to 11 months and cost is FREE); April's class "Just Toddling" (ages 12-24 months and cost is FREE) and May's class "Daddy and Me" (ages birth to 5 years and cost is FREE.)

Special events:

• "Book It and Cook It" is a FREE virtual event that will be available once a week for ages birth to kindergarten entrance and their parents. The class is prerecorded and a link will be provided by calling 281-5078.

• Celebrate the Young Child Collaboration invites you to "Imagine if you were 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'" on March 1 from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Enjoy Eric Carle's beloved story and engage in fun activities with your children.

• Celebrate the Young Child Collaboration invites you to "Imagine if you were 'Going On A Bear Hunt'" on May 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. "Bears, Woods, Exploring, Oh My."

• ECFE "Build a Wood Project" class at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents. Cost is $8 and registration required by Jan. 20 by calling 281-5078.

• ECFE is going to the movies at the Grand Theatre on Monday, February 28 (time TBD) for kids ages birth to five years old and their parents.

• ECFE is going swimming at Crookston Community Pool on Monday, February 28 (time TBD) for kids ages birth to five years old and their parents.

• March Musical Madness will be held Monday, March 21 from 6-7 p.m. for ages birth to five years old.

• Kindergarten Roundup will be held Thursday, April 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. with more info coming at a later time.

• ECFE, School Readiness and Washington Elementary staff and their families will have the End of the Year Picnic on Monday, May 16 (time TBD) at Washington with food and fun. Please register.