Highland Elementary proclaimed 'Best School' by Crookston mayor

Crookston Mayor Dale Stainbrook proclaimed Highland Elementary School as a "Best Elementary School" for the 2021-2022 school year and announced the honor during this week's City Council meeting. Highland Principal Chris Trostad was on-hand to accept the proclamation which read:

"WHEREAS, Highland Elementary School was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a "Best Elementary School"; and

WHEREAS, Highland Elementary School was among the top 30% of Elementary Schools in MN; and

WHEREAS, in a Minnesota Department of Education survey, 98% of students reported they felt cared for by Highland Elementary teachers and staff; and

WHEREAS, Highland Elementary School has been recognized by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune for "Beating Odds" by performing better than expected based on various subgroups by roughly 10% in reading and math; and

WHEREAS, Highland Elementary School was interviewed by the Minnesota Department of Education last year because our homeless students were the highest academic performing students in the state of Minnesota; and

WHEREAS, Highland Elementary School's Indian Education students are among the top performing students in the state of Minnesota year after year in math and reading; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Dale Stainbrook, Mayor of the City of Crookston, do hereby proclaim Highland Elementary School a " Best Elementary School" for the 2021-2022 School Year.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the official seal of the City of Crookston, MN do hereby proclaim Highland Elementary School a "BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL"

Trostad thanked the city on behalf of the school and said they have the best teachers, a phenomenal Title group, excellent special education and speech pathology, and social workers like Tara Miller (Rodriguez) that go above and beyond to help students excel especially in math and reading.

"Our big goal is to close the achievement gap; bring the bottom up as close as we can to the higher group," added Trostad.