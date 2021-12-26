CHS boys locker room gets upgrades from Industrial Tech students

Stemming from an idea to give more Pirate pride to the varsity boys locker room, three Crookston High School basketball players approached Industrial Tech teacher Travis Oliver to see what could be done and from that came new custom tops for all the benches. Jack Garmen, Hayden Michaelson and Eliott Bartrum helped create the benches by cutting, joining, "biscuiting" and sanding them.

"The students decided on maple for the benches," Oliver explained. "Then they decided on a few epoxy designs to put in the bench tops. We had to mix up the epoxy, color it and pour it. Once it was dry we had to sand and polish it. To finish it off, they took off the old benches and installed the new ones."

"I think they are doing a great job so far and the locker room looks much better with the new benches," he added. "They have put in a lot of hard work and the benches will be around for a long time."