CHS 'Fun Day' Dec. 22 for students after '12 Days of Kindness'

Crookston High School students will be treated to a "Fun Day" during the afternoon of December 22 before the holiday break after they participated in a "12 Days of Kindness" initiative. The 12 Days of Kindness kicked off on December 7 at CHS and each day students had been challenged to do something kind at the school.

"Sometimes something as simple as making a staff member smile or paying a classmate a compliment is all it takes for people to have a good day," Assistant Principal Matt Torgerson described.

For the Fun Day, CHS staff have created 20 activities for students to enrich their educational experience and students can sign up for activities that range from scoring antlers in the science classroom to building snow sculptures outside with the art teacher.