Crookston School Board certifies 4.3% tax levy for 2022

The Crookston School Board opted to under-levy by $100,000 at 4.3% from the maximum allowed for 2022 following their Truth in Taxation hearing where they considered three tax options for next year. Board member Mike Theis said his motion to under-levy was encouraged by the school district’s “extremely responsible” financial status and he hoped to pass down savings to taxpayers.

The $100,000 the district reduced from the maximum 7.4% preliminary tax levy to get to the final 4.3% will come from their long-term maintenance facility fund. That fund currently has a balance of around $1 million, Business Manager Laura Lyczewski said during the hearing.

A few examples of estimated changes for residential homesteads, commercial/industrial and agricultural homesteads and non-homesteads include:

• Residential Homestead valued at $150,000 - At 4.3%, the estimated annual school district property taxes payable in 2022 would be $528 or an estimated change in annual taxes of $8 (increase) over actual taxes payable in 2021.

• Commercial/Industrial valued at $500,000 - At 4.3%, the estimated annual school district property taxes payable in 2022 would be $2,589 or an estimated change in annual taxes of -$44 (decrease) compared to actual taxes payable in 2021.

• Agricultural Homestead (dollars per acre) valued at $6,000 - At 4.3%, the estimated annual school district property taxes payable in 2022 would be $3.25 or an estimated change in annual taxes of -$0.44 (decrease) compared to actual taxes payable in 2021.

• Agricultural Non-Homestead (dollars per acre) valued at $8,000 - At 4.3%, the estimated annual school district property taxes payable in 2022 would be $8.66 or an estimated change in annual taxes of -$1.18 (decrease) compared to actual taxes payable in 2021.