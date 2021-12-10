Dolly Parton Imagination Library up and running in Crookston

Times Report

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is up and running in Crookston and children who are registered recently received their first book from the program. Parents with children birth to age 5 are encouraged to register their child for free and will receive a book each month.

"Dolly Parton began this amazing program 20 years ago and believes that if you can read, you can do anything, dream anything, and be anything," said Early Childhood Family Education Parent Educator Gina Gunderson. "Through the imagination program, she wants to ensure all children have books at home, regardless of the environment in which they live."

"We are excited to offer this program in our community and are thankful for the generous donations we have received thus far to continue it," she added.

If you would like to donate online, visit www.ImaginationLibrary.com. For check donations, contact Gina Gunderson at ginagunderson@isd593.org.