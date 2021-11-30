CHS Welding/Fabrication class tours American Crystal Sugar Company

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School's Welding and Fabrication class recently had the chance to tour American Crystal Sugar Company in Crookston to see their plant. Teacher Travis Oliver told the Times his main goal with the tour was to look at the maintenance side of the process from start to finish.

"American Crystal employs people in a lot of different fields of work, one of those being welding and fabrication," Oliver explained. "If you live in the area and have never been through the sugar making process at American Crystal, it is quite amazing."

The employees on the maintenance side are a huge part in keeping the plant running 24/7," he added. "I believe my students took home a different point of view on the plant and the process inside."

"I want to thank American Crystal Sugar-Crookston along with Plant Manager Ryan Wall and Engineering Superintendent Keaton Hanevold for letting my class tour the facility."