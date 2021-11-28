Rotary Club Students of the Month for November and December

Times Report

Crookston Rotary Club recently recognized its November and December 2021 Students of the Month (SOM) from both Crookston High School and the University of Minnesota Crookston, plus honored a UMC SOM from September.

November's SOM from CHS was Olivia Huck and UMC's was Alyssa Stillman. December's SOM from CHS was Clara Meyer and UMC's was Sandra Yerges. September SOM from UMC was Kamryn Frisk.

Olivia Huck is a senior at CHS and her parents are Vicki and Phil Huck, plus she has a sister named Anna. Activities and sports/fine arts she's been involved in have included soccer, 4-H Secretary, Student Council, prom committee and being an Apostle at Cathedral Church. Olivia works at RBJ's Restaurant as a waitress and is a nanny in the summer. She enjoys hanging out with close friends, getting caught up in home work and practicing soccer skills. Her plans after graduation include attending Minnesota State University Moorhead to further her education and soccer career.

Alyssa Stillman is a junior at UMC from Hortonville, WI and is majoring in Health Science with a minor in Chemistry. She came to UMC to play softball and run cross country, but outside of athletics she works at the Student Success Center and in the Sustainability department. Following graduation she plans on attending dental school to become an orthodontist. Alyssa says she's had great research opportunities at UMC that she's grateful for.

Clara Meyer is a senior at CHS and her parents are Dave and Judy Meyer, plus she has a sister named Eliza. Activities and sports/fine arts she's been involved in have included Student Council, Leo Club, National Honors Society, 4-H President, played soccer, is the manager of the girls hockey team and is involved in the Our Savior's Lutheran Church youth group. This past spring she had the opportunity to attend Rotary's RYLA camp virtually and thanked the club for sponsoring her. After graduation she plans to attend a university and pursue a degree in medicine.

Sandra Yerges is a senior at UMC from Anoka, MN and is majoring in Communications and minoring in Marketing. Before her time at UMC she was a PSEO student at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Outside of academics she is the student coordinator for Newman Club and recently began working as a student worker at the University's Alumni Relations office on campus. Following graduation she plans to continue her education in the Communications field.

Kamryn Frisk is a fifth-year senior from Anchorage, AK and is double majoring in Accounting and Management with this being her third year at UMC. Before UMC she was at a junior college in Goodland, Kansas called Northwest Kansas Technical College. Kamryn plays softball for UMC and she'll be graduating in May.