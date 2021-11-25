Highland School 5th Grade Essays Kristi Griffin's Class

Submitted

Submitted

What Highland Means to Me By: Joseph Burnette

My name is Joseph and I am 10 years old. I am a 5th grade student at Highland in Mrs. Griffin’s class. Highland is a great place to learn. It has so many fun people to play with and different programs you can be in.

Highland has fun clubs like indian ed. Indian ed is fun. Sometimes they will let us go swimming for how hard we worked. They let us go to the nature center and garden.

Officer Rasicot is at highland and helps keep us safe. He jokes around alot. In third grade he told the whole class jokes. He has a sense of humor and is a good guy. He shaved his own head to raise money for our classmate.

The field trips here are fun and they bring us to the pool. We went to the bowling aey before. We also went to the park in Fargo. I think it has trails and a playground. I love my school. It`s a great place to meet new people. The teachers and people here are some of the most kindest people ever.

What Highland Means to Me By: Annalisa Garcia

My name is Annalisa and I’m in Mrs. Griffin's class at Highland school. Highland school is a great place because there are lots of activities to join and everyone here is really kind.

At Highland we can be in Orchestra when we get in 4th grade. Orchestra teaches a lot about instruments. I play the violin. Our teacher, Ms. Ellis helps us if we mess up . We learn from our mistakes and give ourselves lots of time to try again. Ms. Ellis is very kind.

Highland has great teachers. Mrs. Griffin is our teacher. She is one of the coolest teachers I know. I say this because she gives us lots of free time and tons of group time to work with each other. We work on teamwork in her class and I like that.

This year I am in Art Club. Art club shows me how creative I can be. It makes you feel really creative. We are working on a design to build a pencil holder. We also built sculptures out of tin foil. Mrs. Theilen is super nice and I would know because I have been in her class before.

If you ask me, the people in this school are very kind. Not ever in my life have I ever seen anyone get bullied before. Everyone here is super kind and so I feel so safe. I am really lucky to go to this school.

What Highland Means to Me By: Brynna Kopecky

My name is Brynna Kopecky and I am a 5th grader in Mrs. Griffin’s class. Highland School is a great school! All student’s get taught many new math, reading, and writing skills that they need to know. Here are some more reasons why Highland school is a great school for all kids!

Highland has many fun club’s and after school activities like book club’s and art club’s. Club’s are great because they can help you learn more about different things you might not learn a lot of in class.

Highland has many great kids and you can make many friends. Friends are a great thing to have during the school year so you don’t have to be lonely at school! Friends are great because you can be partners when you get to do group work, talk to them, and play at free time or recess with them!

At Highland we are a family. Highland feels like a family because you all work together and help each other when they need help! It also feels like a family because when you need help somebody will always be there for you no matter what!

These are only some of the reasons why Highland is a great school. There are many more like Jana and Crystal in the office and Mr.Trostad our principal. Highland school is an amazing school!

What Highland Means to Me By Raymond Suarez

Hi, my name is Ray or Raymond and I'm gonna tell you about what Highland means to me. Highland is one of the best schools I have been to. I have been to a lot of schools. I have been to 3 schools and I didn’t learn a lot at those schools. Highland helped a lot to get better at reading and writing. All of my teachers helped me improve. Second grade I was mostly at my special ed teacher and she helped me learn my words and read them and learn to say them. Now I am mostly with Mrs. Griffin

Indian ed is a group I will tell you what we do. Sometimes we will go swimming. We also have pizza and we will make slime. We do all kinds of things. Mr Emmanuel runs Indian Ed and he is very funny. He always makes me feel safe.

Now I'm going to tell you about Boys Group. It is run by Jessica and Tara after school. In Boys Group we do stuff like challenges, coping skills and feelings. I like Jessica because she is really funny.

For specials there are music and gym and computers. I like gym and computers. I like gym because we do fun stuff like play football and all kinds of sports. I like computers because we do like making stuff like cards for Valentines and we make a calendar.

Now I'm gonna tell you about all of my teachers. Right now I have Mrs. Griffin. There was also Mrs. Nesvig and Miss Peach. I get to see Mrs. Akerlind everyday. I have liked them all because they are very nice.