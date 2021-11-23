Highland Elementary students recognized for Read-A-Thon

Sixteen students at Highland Elementary School read more than 1,000 minutes during the recent Read-A-Thon fundraiser with the top reader reading 2,020 minutes, Principal Chris Trostad told the Crookston School Board at this week's meeting. Overall, there were 186,313 minutes read by students at the school with the top class reading 16,805 minutes.

Principal Trostad shared with the Times that Eva Gosse in Susan Garmen's class was the top reader and Kari Heppner's class was the top class.

Readers who read more than 1,000 minutes for their class during the Read-A-Thon included Eva Gosse (2,020 - Garmen), Ella Capistran (1,615 - Davidson), Lyla Oman (1,565 - Garmen), Reason Barton (1,455 - Heppner), Kylie Delage (1,355 - Sele), Melody Ortiz (1,261 - Aaker), Keeva Kliner (1,140 - Thelen), Landon Klawitter (1,087 - Lindquist), Brigit Groven (1,075 - Davidson), Sydnee Overgaard (1,035 - Nesvig), Isabelle Helgeson (1,027 - Lindquist), Haddie Halland (1,023 - Heppner), Cohen Luckow (1,015 - Heppner), Nicholas Trevino (1,015 - Thelen), Calianna Donarski (1,010 - Nesvig), and Elsie Matthews (1,005 - Nesvig.)