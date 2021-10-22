Highland recognized as 'Best Elementary School' by U.S. News and World Report

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools is pleased to announce that Highland Elementary School was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a “Best Elementary School”. Highland Elementary School was among the top 30% of Elementary Schools in Minnesota.

"These rankings were a composite of how well students did in Reading and Math state assessments as well as how each demographic group performed," Superintendent Jeremy Olson explained. "Crookston School District is incredibly proud of the Highland staff and students for this accomplishment. Congratulations to the staff and students of Highland School, keep up the great work!"