CHS Leo Club to host Drive-Up Halloween Night Food Drive

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Leo Club and Crookston Police Department will host a Drive-Up Halloween Night Food Drive on Sunday, October 31 from 4-7 p.m. at the high school west parking lot. Come and drop off canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf.

Leo Club members and police officers will greet donors at the curb.

Children who attend will receive a bag of candy.

If you are unable to drive by, please call Linda Morgan at 281-2144 or Darin Selzler at 281-3111 and they will gladly pick up donations at your door step. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.