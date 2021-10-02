Crookston Public Schools move to Level 3 Monday

Submitted by Jeremy Olson

Crookston Times

A message from Superintendent Jeremy Olson:

Due to the increasing spread of COVID 19 in our community and due to the impacts that this has had on our kids and families, we are moving to Level 3 of our safety plan. In the first 13 days of school we had 79 close contacts which resulted in learning interruption for students. Our goal has been and will continue to be to keep our kids in school and this is an effort to reduce close contacts and as a result keep students in school. When students are not symptomatic and have either been vaccinated or are wearing a mask they do not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact.

Level 3 of our safety plan moves our K-6 from masks recommended to masks required. What this will mean is that starting on Monday, Oct. 4th, we will begin requiring masks for students in the school setting for grades K-6. The high school will remain in a mask recommended status. The status and appropriateness of level 3 will be reviewed every two weeks from Oct. 4th as we understand that many of our families desire to return to level 2. Changes to this plan will necessitate a special or regular school board meeting to ratify any changes to the plan levels.

Here are some specifics:

This mask requirement will only apply inside of K-6 buildings. This will also apply to adults visiting elementary schools and extra masks will be available at the office.

Masks will not be required in the PE setting when kids are running around, competing, or engaged in physical activities.

Masks will not be required when socially distanced by at least 6 feet from other students or staff when giving a mask break.

Medical exemptions: if a student has a medical reason for not wearing a mask and has medical verification of this reason then the mask will not be required.

If there are questions or concerns about this please feel free to contact me at jeremyolson@isd593.org or call at 218-770-8717 (cell).

