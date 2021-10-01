Crookston Schools Free and Reduced Lunch Applications Due Today

Submitted

Crookston Times

"We want to remind everyone that we need you to fill out the free and reduced lunch forms by October 1, 2021. We are waiving the tech fee ($40.00) as well as the Kindergarten supply fee ($15.00) for those of you that fill out this form regardless of income level or qualification. If you fill out the form, your fees will be waived. Last year we lost about $250,000 dollars of compensatory aid because our overall number of qualifying forms dropped. We are asking that you fill out these forms for this year, we will waive these fees for completed forms regardless of qualification status. We need your help!"

Quick and Confidential: You can fill out the free and reduced form electronically at https://family.titank12.com/. Click on "apply for meals" tab to begin.