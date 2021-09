Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School had four percussion students, Caden Boike, Anna and Mackenzie Funk, and Makenna Kopecky, volunteer to lead the recent TEARS (Together we Educate About the Realities of Suicide) Walk in Grand Forks. The event is sponsored by Altru Health System and held at the Sertoma Park.

The band was invited to perform by Chelsie Johnson, a former district employee.