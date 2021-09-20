UMN Crookston announces 2021 summer graduates

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of summer 2021 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the summer session 2021.

Summer session graduates include:

Courtney Lynn Lindtwed of Crookston, MN - Bachelor of Science in Health Management

Dillon Lee Sannes of Beltrami, MN - Bachelor of Science in Agronomy

