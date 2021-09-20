Special School Board meeting planned for Sept. 23 to consider moving to Level 3 of plan

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday, September 23 at 5 p.m. at the high school in the choir/orchestra room to consider moving to Level 3 of their health and safety plan where masks would be required for students and staff for grades K-6 plus social distancing of three feet for high school students.

"We will have a time for public comment prior to making this decision," said Superintendent Jeremy Olson in the media release. "We want to be as transparent as possible in this move and therefore are notifying you about this meeting and its contents as this will be of some interest to parents and community members."