Superintendent Olson: Grief counseling and support available to students after girl's death

From Crookston Superintendent Jeremy Olson:

Crookston Public Schools was notified today about the death of a 16 year old Crookston High School student. We are extremely saddened by this loss and have taken steps to support our student body.

Grief Counseling/Mental Health Professional support will be available for students on a continual basis to support students and families. If you or your family are in need of immediate crisis assistance contact Alluma (former Northwest Mental Health Center) at 1-800-282-5005 (24/7 crisis line).