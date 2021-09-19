Crookston High School 2021 Homecoming Week events announced with dance back on

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School's 2021 Homecoming week is here and along with the themed dress-up days, a variety of events are on the schedule.

Monday, September 20 - Jersey Day - Coronation for Homecoming King and Queen is set for 1 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Competing for the crowns are:

Queens - Aleah Bienek, Ava Lopez, Rylee Solheim, Hayden Winjum, Clara Meyer

Kings - Brooks Butt, George French, Cade Deleon, Justin Lindgren, Blaine Andringa

Tuesday, September 21 - Frat vs. Farmer Day - A boys volleyball match for grades 9-12 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the gym.

Wednesday, September 22 - Multiples Day - Powder Puff Football for grades 9-12 will be played at 6:30 p.m. at the CHS football field.

Thursday, September 23 - Color Wars Day (7th grade GREEN, 8th grade YELLOW, 9th grade RED, 10th grade BLUE, 11th grade WHITE, 12th grade BLACK, Staff ORANGE)

Friday, September 24 - Pirate Pride Day - A Pepfest will be held at 2:30p.m. in the gym, Pirates Homecoming football game vs. Frazee at 6 p.m. at the UMN Crookston Ed Widseth Football Field, and the Homecoming Dance will be held at the high school gym from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Note: The high school says that students are expected to be healthy when they arrive to attend the dance and temperature checks and contact information will be gathered when they arrive.

"If you have COVID symptoms please stay home," said the school.

Students from other schools are also permitted to attend with proper forms from the office filled out.

HOMECOMING DANCE

The Homecoming Dance almost didn't happen after it was suggested that due to COVID-related concerns administrators were not planning for the event. Seniors on the CHS Student Council, which include Claire Oman, Olivia Huck, Clara Meyer, Amelia Overgaard, Hannah Loraas and Aleah Bienek, then sent a letter to CHS administration offering their issues with the matter stating first that they haven't had a dance since their sophomore year Snowfest. They also wondered why it would be acceptable to hold the "Powder Puff" football game as it is a "maskless" contact sport plus Pep Fest with students "packed into the gymnasium" sitting close to peers and "maskless."

"The people that we dance next to at Homecoming are the same people that we are playing sports with, they are the same people we hang out with outside of schools, and they are the same people that are in our classes throughout the day," said the student's letter. "Every class period we switch classes, which means we are also switching the people who are around us every hour. So in reality, if there is going to be a "super spreader" it is already going to be taking place within our classrooms."

The students also pointed out that they contacted many surrounding schools and "every single one of them" at that moment were still planning to hold their Homecoming dances. They even brought up Crookston's annual festival Ox Cart Days and how "the adults of Crookston got to have a street dance" and were "all super close together outdoors" later offering the use of tent to be able to host the Homecoming dance outdoors on school grounds.

"Cancelling this dance will likely lead to outside sources to host the dance," the letter went on. "Not having it on school grounds will promote an unsafe environment."

The students then called out the high school saying they could "minimize the 'bad choices' kids may make outside of school supervision" if they would host the dance and said if they didn't want their students to be involved in a "super spreader event" that they need to host a safer option.

In the end, the dance is back on.