Crookston Public Schools asks families to fill out free, reduced lunch application

Submitted by Crookston Public Schools

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools is asking families to fill out free and reduced lunch applications if they have not already done so. There is an electronic version on the district's website www.crookston.k12.mn.us and applications need to be filled out by October 1. To fill out an electronic form go to Electronic Application, click on “apply for meals today”.

"We will be waiving the $40 dollar technology fee and the $15 dollar kindergarten supply fee for any families that fill out this application by October 1st regardless of qualification status," said the district. "This is easy and confidential."

If you have questions about the application, need a paper application, or need access to a computer and internet please call the district office at 218-281-5313.

"We would be happy to assist you!" they added.

Why are these applications important for the school?

1) Qualifying applications maintain revenue known as compensatory aid which is state money that does not impact local taxes.

2) Qualifying applications determine how much Title I funding schools receive.