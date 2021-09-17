Parent communication from Crookston Public Schools on quarantine procedures

Submitted by Superintendent Jeremy Olson

Crookston Times

Reminder from Crookston Public Schools on quarantine guidelines:

Students and staff who are properly wearing a mask do not have to quarantine unless they are symptomatic.

Students and staff who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine unless they are symptomatic.

Message from the Superintendent:

Last year Crookston Public Schools rightly prioritized in person instruction. We worked very hard to ensure in person instruction be available for our students as we know that this is what is best for kids. When schools around the nation and in our state were closed, we were open because we knew that kids need to be in school. My concern is that as COVID 19 continues to circulate in our community that students may have to quarantine due to being a close contact. In order to prioritize in person instruction, we have worked to provide parents with methods to minimize quarantining due to close contacts. While Crookston Public School’s current plan is to recommend and not require masks, I am asking parents to please consider sending your grades K-6 students in masks for the following reasons:

This will help to avoid student learning loss due to quarantines.

This helps reduce the spread of COVID 19 and therefore helps keep our schools operational and open for in person learning.

I am proud of our community and the resilience that our community continues to show. We must now be resilient again and I am asking for your help to keep all of our kids in school!