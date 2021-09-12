Crookston Public Schools sees first day enrollment increase

Crookston Public Schools saw an enrollment increase on the first day of school with 1,106 students attending kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jeremy Olson said the district's projects was 1,094 students and they finished the 2020-2021 school year with 1,082 students.

The breakdown of the enrollment includes 83 kindergarten students at Washington Elementary, 444 students at Highland Elementary (72 first grade, 72 second grade, 60 third grade, 89 fourth grade, 68 fifth grade, 83 sixth grade), and 579 at Crookston High School (94 seventh grade, 103 eighth grade, 100 ninth grade, 93 tenth grade, 99 eleventh grade, 90 twelfth grade.)

CHS Principal Nicki Martinez told the Times that the first week at the high school was "great!"

"It was nice to have students in the building going through the routine they know and having some consistency. We are continuing to focus on literacy this year with some extra reading and writing practice set aside on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week school-wide which is a new approach."

Martinez said her first week as principal with students present went well, too.

"Everyone has been very welcoming to me including parents who've taken time to come in and meet me as well as reach out supportively via email."