Tri-Valley offers interactive “Farm to Early Care” curriculum

Submitted by Tri-Valley

Crookston Times

Farm to Early Care has been an exciting opportunity for the children to explore healthy foods they may not otherwise be exposed to.

Tri-Valley’s interactive Farm to Early Care Curriculum was created by Jami Rokala and Deb Cooper when they realized there was a need for early care curriculum that coincided with Minnesota’s growing season and met Head Start Performance Standards.

This curriculum uses nutrition experiences in such a way that all other developmental areas are expanded upon. Tri-Valley’s Head Start and Early Head Start centers support locally grown food as they learn about agriculture and healthy eating in the classroom.

Tri-Valley receives local beef from Heritage Angus Farms and local produce from suppliers like Lenore Anderson’s farm out of Crookston.