Tri-Valley offers interactive “Farm to Early Care” curriculum

Farm to Early Care has been an exciting opportunity for the children to explore healthy foods they may not otherwise be exposed to.

Tri-Valley’s interactive Farm to Early Care Curriculum was created by Jami Rokala and Deb Cooper when they realized there was a need for early care curriculum that coincided with Minnesota’s growing season and met Head Start Performance Standards.

This curriculum uses nutrition experiences in such a way that all other developmental  areas  are  expanded  upon. Tri-Valley’s  Head  Start  and  Early  Head  Start  centers support  locally  grown  food  as  they  learn  about agriculture  and  healthy  eating  in  the  classroom.

Tri-Valley receives local beef from Heritage Angus Farms and local produce from suppliers like Lenore Anderson’s farm out of Crookston.

Tri-Valley employees show off the curriculum
Tri-Valley at the Lenore Anderson farm