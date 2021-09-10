Tri-Valley offers interactive “Farm to Early Care” curriculum
Farm to Early Care has been an exciting opportunity for the children to explore healthy foods they may not otherwise be exposed to.
Tri-Valley’s interactive Farm to Early Care Curriculum was created by Jami Rokala and Deb Cooper when they realized there was a need for early care curriculum that coincided with Minnesota’s growing season and met Head Start Performance Standards.
This curriculum uses nutrition experiences in such a way that all other developmental areas are expanded upon. Tri-Valley’s Head Start and Early Head Start centers support locally grown food as they learn about agriculture and healthy eating in the classroom.
Tri-Valley receives local beef from Heritage Angus Farms and local produce from suppliers like Lenore Anderson’s farm out of Crookston.