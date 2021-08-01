Crookston's Katelyn Jones makes MSU Mankato dean's list

Times Report

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

Katelyn Jones, a 2019 Crookston High School graduate, made the dean’s list.

Among 3,608 students, a total of 1,070 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.