Reception Aug. 18 to honor 35 UMN Crookston, NWROC retirees

Together, UMN Crookston and the Northwest Research and Outreach Center (NWROC) will honor 35 faculty and staff who have departed the campus just prior and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to honoring these employees who, over the years, made significant impacts on the campus, community and of course thousands of students,” said Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause.

Holz-Clause and NWROC Director of Operations Maureen Aubol, welcome all to mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m to celebrate these 35 faculty and staff.

“These colleagues worked hard for the University of Minnesota (Crookston Campus/NWROC) for many years, and we would like to express to them the gratitude we feel for all the help, support and leadership throughout those years, “Holz-Clause said.

The event will take place at UTOC, Lot J under tents; in case of inclement weather the reception will move to the Charles H. Casey Equine Arena.

A light brunch will be served; to RSVP, contact Michelle Christopherson, director of Outreach and Engagement or RSVP here.

Retirees include: Greg Benoit, Neal Benoit, Bob Bouvette, Jason Brantner, Debi Chandler, Peggy Chaput, Tim Danielson, Corey Frentz, Marilyn Grave, Stacey Grunewald, Mark Hanson, Les Johnson, Dale Kemble, Tim Menard, Hal Mickelson, Karen Miller, Gail Myers, Rhonda Pahlen, Lucy Payment, Rick Quirk, Dennis Regan, Joan Reitmeier, Jim Schaar, Albert Sims, Hugh Stadem, Barry Stephens, Pam Sullivan, Patti Tiedemann, Elizabeth Tollefson, Terry Tollefson, Val Uttermark, Neal Vraa, Nancy Vraa, Lyle Westrom, and Gary Willhite.