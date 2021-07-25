2019 CHS graduate Thea Oman named to CSB dean's list

Times Report

Thea Oman, daughter of Lynnea and Andy Oman of Crookston has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota. Oman is a junior elementary education major at CSB.

To be included in the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.