NW Minnesota high school students participate in NGP Youth Institute

More than 40 northwest Minnesota high school students from Crookston, Grand Rapids, Ada and Barnesville attended the annual Minnesota Youth Institute, where students partner with UMN Crookston to get a global perspective on important challenges and connect with other students throughout Minnesota to improve food security and fight the battle on world hunger.

However, due to COVID-19, the Northern Great Plains Youth Institute originally scheduled to be held on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus was hosted virtually at UMN Twin Cities this past May. Being a scholarship event, it drew the interest of many. Students were fortunate enough to participate in the Twin Cities virtual event hosted in May.

This year’s Minnesota Youth Institute was a collaboration within participating campuses throughout the U of M system, including Crookston.

The Youth Institutes are official World Food Prize events, and provide life-changing experiences at the University of Minnesota, where high school students engage with local leaders and experts on critical global challenges, participate in hands-on activities, and explore exciting ways to make a difference in Minnesota and around the world.

Students who participate in the Minnesota Youth Institute earn a $1,000 scholarship to study in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at the University of Minnesota, are recognized as a Borlaug Scholar, and qualify for internships and further opportunities.

Students research issues they care about, and propose their ideas to solve these grand challenges.

Each year, the World Food Prize Youth Institutes convene high school students, teachers, and experts to explore and solve local, national and global hunger and food security issues. To apply to the Institute, students research and write a paper on a global challenge related to hunger and food insecurity.

Registration for the event is free, and information on the 2022 Northern Great Plains Youth Institute can be found at https://www.crk.umn.edu/ngpyouth