Academic agreement helps senior find passion for natural resources at UMN Crookston

Grace Guyette, UMN Crookston natural resource management senior from Osakis, Minn., says she has the best of both worlds. Guyette, 27, a transfer student, says by combining her nursing degree with the hands-on knowledge she is gaining in natural resource management at UMN Crookston means she will be ready to go when she graduates in December.

Guyette attended Alexandria Technical College, where she earned her nursing degree, then worked for a bit and enrolled at Central Lakes College (CLC) in Brainerd, where she earned her natural resource technology two-year degree. “It was the articulation agreement between Central Lakes and UMN Crookston, and of course my advisor Phil Baird had a lot to do with it too,” she said.

Guyette toured St. Cloud State University, the University of North Dakota, and North Dakota State University, and enrolled in the University of Minnesota Morris and then Central Lakes College. “It didn’t feel like a fit until I came to UMN Crookston, where it just clicked,” Guyette said.

Guyette credits the academic agreement between Central Lakes College and UMN Crookston for allowing her to earn her four-year degree in natural resources in just three semesters. “My dream job is to work in soil and water conservation, public outreach and engage in soil and water quality testing,” she said.

Guyette added that her professional connections with the workforce have been outstanding. “With the help of John Loegering (Ph.D., professor, natural resources) and Jeffrey Bell (Ph.D., professor, biology, Northland Community and Technical College), I hope to engage in an Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program (UROP),” she said. Undergraduate research is another reason Guyette chose Crookston. “Whether it is through my internship or this research program, I hope to collect blood samples on animals looking for bloodborne pathogens, collecting data and keeping records,” she explained. “It will be the best of both worlds, using my most recent natural resource knowledge.”