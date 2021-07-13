Crookston, area students graduate from UND, earn academic honors

Times Report

The University of North Dakota announces its list of spring graduates as well as those who have achieved academic honors.

Following are students from Crookston and neighboring towns who graduated in the spring or who have been otherwise recognized for their academic performance.

Crookston spring graduates

Kenedy Cwikla, Bachelor of Accountancy (Dean’s List)

Tamara Diaz, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Education

Bailey Folkers, Bachelor of Arts (Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor)

Monica Hollcraft, Master of Science

Jenna Porter, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics (Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor)

Macy Strem, Bachelor of Science in Education

Amber Trostad, Master of Science

Chris Wavra, Bachelor of Science

Fisher spring graduates

Ashley Anderson, Master of Arts

Madison Schmitz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor)

Mikayla Vasek, Bachelor of Science

Spring Dean’s List

Aleece Durbin, Crookston

Michelle Pahlen, Crookston

Quinn Westlake, Crookston

Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher

Spring President’s Roll of Honor

Michelle Pahlen, Crookston

Quinn Westlake, Crookston

Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher

Bailee Scheer, Fisher