Crookston, area students graduate from UND, earn academic honors
The University of North Dakota announces its list of spring graduates as well as those who have achieved academic honors.
Following are students from Crookston and neighboring towns who graduated in the spring or who have been otherwise recognized for their academic performance.
Crookston spring graduates
Kenedy Cwikla, Bachelor of Accountancy (Dean’s List)
Tamara Diaz, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Education
Bailey Folkers, Bachelor of Arts (Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor)
Monica Hollcraft, Master of Science
Jenna Porter, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics (Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor)
Macy Strem, Bachelor of Science in Education
Amber Trostad, Master of Science
Chris Wavra, Bachelor of Science
Fisher spring graduates
Ashley Anderson, Master of Arts
Madison Schmitz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor)
Mikayla Vasek, Bachelor of Science
Spring Dean’s List
Aleece Durbin, Crookston
Michelle Pahlen, Crookston
Quinn Westlake, Crookston
Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher
Spring President’s Roll of Honor
Michelle Pahlen, Crookston
Quinn Westlake, Crookston
Hayden Reitmeier, Fisher
Bailee Scheer, Fisher