Higher education news: Crookston, area students graduate, earn scholarships

Times Report

Here’s the latest batch of higher education-related accolades, accomplishments and milestones impacting local and area students:

NCTC spring graduates

Northland Community & Technical College announces the members of its graduating class of Spring 2021. The class of 2021 was recognized during a special virtual graduation celebration ceremony on May 13. Northland Community & Technical College grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.

Here are the local and area spring NCTC graduates:

Climax:

• JaNan Erickson - Business Transfer Pathway AS

• David Roper - Marketing and Management AAS

Crookston:

• Shawn Adams - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Highest Honors

• Roberto Casanova - Construction Plumbing - DIP

• Eric Delorme - Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Construction - AAS - Highest Honors

• Nicholas Haugen - Construction Electricity - DIP

• Keirsten Hunt - Surgical Technology - AAS - Highest Honors

• Adreanna LaCoursiere - Practical Nursing - DIP

• Taylor Mix - Surgical Technology - AAS

• Shaun Nelson - Sales, Marketing, and Management - AAS

• Sarah Pahlen - Nursing - AS - Academic Excellence

• Dylan Porter - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Academic Excellence

• Dylan Porter - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence

• Hailey Seaver - Phlebotomy - CERT - Academic Excellence

• Ethan Solheim - Cisco Networking - CERT - Highest Honors

• Ethan Solheim - Computer and Network Technology - AAS - Highest Honors

• Ethan Solheim - IT Cybersecurity - AAS - Highest Honors

• Abigail Solis - Early Childhood - CERT

• Cassandra Thordarson - Nursing - AS

• Alexia Wangen - Nursing - AS

• Anke Wiersma - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Highest Honors

Euclid:

• Ariel Netland - Nursing - AS

Fisher:

• Kelly Halvorson - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence

• Nicholas Johnson - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Academic Excellence

Crookston student awarded Concordia College scholarship

Crookston High School graduate Lucas Winger, son of Michael and Adrianne Winger, has been awarded at scholarship at Concordia College in Moorhead.

NDSU spring graduates

Three students from Crookston and one from Fisher were among the graduates from North Dakota State University in spring 2021. NDSU gave out 1,820 degrees with many graduating with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

The local students recognized were:

Crookston:

• Louis Roger Gerzin - MATRG - Athletic Training

• Dante Leon Norris - BS - Computer Science

• Alyssa Elaine Schultz - BS (with honors) - Pharmaceutical Sciences

Fisher:

• Evan Von Wurden - BSEE - Electrical Engineering

Tangquist NDSU scholarship

Crookston High School graduate Easton Tangquist, son of Jason and Renee Tangquist of Crookston, has received the Dr. Kristen Bakke Diederich Scholarship at North Dakota State University. The Dr. Kristen Bakke Diederich Scholarship is awarded to students majoring in the College of Science and Mathematics, had high academic achievement and graduated from a high school outside of North Dakota.

Tangquist will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in exercise science. In high school, he was active in Leo Club, builders club, track and field, and was captain of his basketball and football teams.