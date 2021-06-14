Crookston School District - How should funds be invested?

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The public is being invited to a meeting on Tuesday, June 22 to provide ideas and input on how the Crookston School District should invest more than $3 million in federal funding being allocated to the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held in the Crookston High School auditorium and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The funding comes in the form of Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III (ESSER), Superintendent Jeremy Olson tells the Times, specifically, ESSER III learning recovery program dollars. The money is coming in the form of an allocation and not a deposit, he explained, meaning the district will have to have allowable expenses in the eyes of the Minnesota Department of Education, which would then be reimbursed.

The allocation for the more broad ESSER III COVID-related expenses is $2,559,195, and the allocation for the more narrowly focused learning recovery program is $639,798.

The funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024, Olson said.

Olson and other district leaders are hoping to get some valuable input at the June 22 meeting, he said.

“We will go through current strategies that we are considering and open up discussion on other ideas from the community on ways to best serve kids and families as we transition into a more normal year next year,” Olson explained. “…We want to be as impactful as possible with these dollars.”