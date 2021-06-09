Child care space at Washington School? It’s a possibility

The Crookston School Board recently agreed to enter into discussions with the City of Crookston and a third party interested in renting space at Washington Elementary School for child care.

The provider would like to utilize two classrooms at the school and use a separate entrance so not to disrupt Washington staff and students when school is in session. Superintendent Jeremy Olson told the board the City appeared to have a provider lined up for the space to help address the lack of child care availability.

“We would work in conjunction with the city and there would be additional costs for a separate entry; we would have to figure out if those costs would be borne by the city,” Olson explained. “There are not separate bathrooms so they would be shared.”

As Olson pointed out that he did not want to see K-12 dollars go into the partnership, board member Dave Davidson said it seemed to him like it could be a real “win-win” for the district and the city.

“Child care is a big factor for people considering to move to the community,” added Davidson. “If the child care is located in one of our buildings there might be tendency to grow our preschool and kindergarten.”

Olson also mentioned, when asked, that there would be specific regulations if infants would be attending the child care but he will bring more information back to the board.

The Times reached out to Crookston’s Little Pirates, formerly Regal Academy, to see if they were the interested party and they said they were not, and have put their child care center project on hold.