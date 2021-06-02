CPS wraps up year with teacher/staff awards, recognition of retirees

Crookston School District held their district award ceremony for the first time since 2019 and handed out two years worth of recognitions for years of service, top coaches/advisors, community awards and OSPY awards (Outstanding Service to Pirate Youth) plus honored retirees Janise Dorman, Randy Hviding, Carol Picard and Gary Stegman with a reception.

Years of Service

• 20 years - Susan Garmen and Kevin Weber (2020)

• 20 years - Brigette Burzette Deleon, Shelley Fischer, Rosa Ibarra, LuAnn Metzger, Erica Uttermark and Janelle Vatthauer

• 25 years - Greg Garmen

• 30 years - John Barrus (2020) and Robin Reitmeier

• 35 years - Sue Akerlind

OSPYs:

• Washington Elementary - Rosa Ibarra and Gina Gunderson

• Highland Elementary - Cathy Demarais, Tina Mason, Kari Heppner and Jeremy Lubinski

• Crookston High School - Kayla Snyder and Andrea Adrian

Coach and Advisors:

• Beth Carlson and Luke Biermaier

District-Wide Community Awards:

• Stacey Grunewald, Anna Brekken and Sarah Reese