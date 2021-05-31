Grace Smith competes at Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair

Times Report

Crookston High School eighth-grader Grace Smith competed at the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair this spring.

Smith received a silver award for placing in the top 20 percent across grades six through 12. She also received the middle school Outstanding Project award and the Broadcom Masters award.

Smith's project was called, “Dry Hands! No problem?” and looked at how different products maintained moisture content by using gelatin to model human skin.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.