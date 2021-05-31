Crookston Envirothon teams place 13th and 16th in state

Times Report

Two teams from Crookston High School competed at the Minnesota State Envirothon competition this spring.

The team of Ainsley Boucher, Anke Wiersma, Ava Lopez, Ella Weber and Zara Baig placed 13th in the state with a score of 103.67. Emily Balboa, Emily Funk, Halle Bruggeman, Linnea French and Madison Hoiland finished 16th, scoring 99.67 points.

The event, which was held virtually this year, is an academic competition that tests students’ knowledge of aquatics, forestry, soil and land use, wildlife and a current environmental topic that changes each year.

The current issue topic for 2021 was “Water Resource Management — Local Solutions, Local Control.” Students were required to compose and present a 10-minute oral presentation related to the current events issue, and answer questions from a panel of judges.

Test questions for each of the five resource stations were prepared by natural resource professionals from various organizations throughout the state.

Crookston coach Wes Hanson said that this year's competition was more challenging than normal due to its virtual format, but that he was proud of his students' hard work.

Hopkins High School placed first with a team score of 140.

