A reception for Crookston School District 2021 retirees will be held on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Crookston High School Commons.

Retiring at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year are Gary Stegman, Janise Dorman, Randy Hviding and Carol Picard.

Everyone is welcome.